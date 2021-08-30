Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police probe city centre ‘corrosive substance’ attack

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 3:18 pm
Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing into the incident (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are understood to be investigating whether a corrosive substance was thrown in an attack in Glasgow.

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Gordon Street in the city centre on Sunday night.

It is understood one line of inquiry is that the attack involved a corrosive substance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a group of people on Gordon Street in Glasgow around 11.40pm on Sunday August 29.

“Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 4659 of August 29.”

