Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Teenager taken to hospital after unprovoked attack with ‘knife’

By Press Association
August 30, 2021, 5:12 pm
Police said they believe the attack was unprovoked (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police said they believe the attack was unprovoked (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A teenager was taken to hospital with injuries to his face and back after being slashed during an attack near a reservoir in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the 17-year-old was assaulted between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday near Coatbridge.

The “unprovoked attack” happened at a reservoir area near to the Heatherbell railway crossing between Townhead and Glenboig.

Officers said the boy was struck “with a knife or sharp instrument” and was taken to Monklands Hospital with serious injuries to his back and a facial injury before being released.

They said they want to speak to two teenagers who were part of a group in the area at the time.

The first is 14 to 17 years old, 5ft 5ins, of skinny build, and with short dark hair with a longer fringe at the front.

He was wearing a bright orange top and glasses.

The second is also 14 to 17 years old and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with a hood.

He may have had a black eye.

Detective constable Nicola Bonnar, of Coatbridge CID, said: “This is believed to have been an unprovoked attack that has left a 17-year-old with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

“There were a large number of youths in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or knows the two teenagers described.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal