Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Business confidence in Scotland ‘rose in August’

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 12:07 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 7:40 am
Companies in Scotland reported marginally lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month (PA)
Companies in Scotland reported marginally lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month (PA)

Business confidence in Scotland rose six points to 34% in August as coronavirus restrictions eased, according to research.

Overall confidence in the economy also increased, rising by 20 points to 43%, the latest Business Barometer from Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking found.

However companies in Scotland reported marginally lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down eight points at 25%.

The Business Barometer questions 1,200 businesses around the UK monthly and provides early signals about UK economic trends regionally and nationwide.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “With most of the Covid-19 restrictions easing in August, businesses across Scotland were able to return to normal trading for the first time in 18 months and are feeling optimistic about what this means for the economy.

“With confidence on the up and even more firms now planning on making new hires, the country is taking great steps towards recovery and growth.

“We’ll continue to support businesses through the coming months as they aim to capitalise on this positive momentum.”

The research found that a net balance of 20% of businesses in Scotland expect to increase staff levels over the next year, up seven points on last month.

The study found notable strength in sectors benefiting from the further easing of Covid restrictions.

The services sector saw the greatest month-on-month increase, rising by eight points to 36%, the highest since January 2018.

It also picked up in manufacturing and construction – both up seven points to 40% – led by rises in trading prospects for the year ahead.

Retail confidence posted a two-point rise to 34%, remaining below the recent peak in May.

Overall UK business confidence rose six points in August, reaching 36%, the highest since May 2018.

Gareth Oakley, managing director for business banking at Lloyds Bank, said: “It is clear there is still some level of uncertainty on inflation and the impact of price pressures, but with further boosts to confidence in the services, manufacturing and construction sectors we can be hopeful that demand across all sectors will drive consumption throughout the rest of the year.

“The last few months of the year will be pivotal to the future of UK economic growth and we remain by the side of businesses as the country continues to reopen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]