Man dies in hospital a day after being seriously injured in car crash

An 81-year-old man has died in hospital following a car crash in Orkney.

Patrick Allan, from Kirkwall, was a passenger in a red Honda Jazz heading south on the A966 Finstown to Evie road near Tingwall Jetty which collided with a northbound car at around 4pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Monday.

The 76-year-old woman driving the Honda was also taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall for treatment to serious injuries and has since been released.

The 65-year-old woman driver of the brown Citroen Berlingo involved in the crash was taken to hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Police Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Allan and our inquiries are continuing into the crash.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.