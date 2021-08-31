Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Man dies in hospital a day after being seriously injured in car crash

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 10:55 am
Patrick Allan, 81, died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)
An 81-year-old man has died in hospital following a car crash in Orkney.

Patrick Allan, from Kirkwall, was a passenger in a red Honda Jazz heading south on the A966 Finstown to Evie road near Tingwall Jetty which collided with a northbound car at around 4pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said he died in hospital on Monday.

The 76-year-old woman driving the Honda was also taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall for treatment to serious injuries and has since been released.

The 65-year-old woman driver of the brown Citroen Berlingo involved in the crash was taken to hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

Police Sergeant Angus MacLeod said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Allan and our inquiries are continuing into the crash.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording in the area with dash cam to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible, or any witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken to officers should come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.

