Police appeal after teenage girl is sexually assaulted at train station

Police are trying to trace two women who helped a teenage girl after she was sexually assaulted at a train station in West Dunbartonshire.

The girl was approached by a man on platform two at Dalreoch railway station, Dumbarton, at about 9.30pm on Monday August 23.

He spoke to the girl before sexually assaulting her.

The man is described as a white, bald, six-foot man and of slim build.

He had a a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing a dark top with jeans with a white design on the rear pockets.

After the attack, the girl left the station and approached two women who helped her get home.

Officers said they were keen to speak to the women.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.