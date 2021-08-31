Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police appeal after teenage girl is sexually assaulted at train station

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 6:08 pm
British Transport Police said they were keen to speak to two women who helped the girl (Tim Ireland/PA)
British Transport Police said they were keen to speak to two women who helped the girl (Tim Ireland/PA)

Police are trying to trace two women who helped a teenage girl after she was sexually assaulted at a train station in West Dunbartonshire.

The girl was approached by a man on platform two at Dalreoch railway station, Dumbarton, at about 9.30pm on Monday August 23.

He spoke to the girl before sexually assaulting her.

The man is described as a white, bald, six-foot man and of slim build.

He had a a tattoo on the left side of his neck and was wearing a dark top with jeans with a white design on the rear pockets.

After the attack, the girl left the station and approached two women who helped her get home.

Officers said they were keen to speak to the women.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal