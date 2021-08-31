Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man charged over 2018 murder of Gary More in Airdrie

By Press Association
August 31, 2021, 6:36 pm
Gary More with his mother Angela (Police Scotland/PA)
Gary More with his mother Angela (Police Scotland/PA)

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man outside his home almost three years ago.

Gary More died after he was shot at his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire on the night of September 6, 2018.

Two other men, Neil Anderson and Thomas Guthrie, have already been convicted and sentenced for their involvement in the murder.

Police Scotland have now said they have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the death.

The same man has also been charged with the serious assault of a 63-year-old man on Carlton Place, Glasgow on July 19 2018.

A second man, aged 26, has also been charged with the same serious assault.

Both men are due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, the senior investigating officer from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Inquiries such as this are complex, challenging and can take time.

“However, with our partners, we are committed to bringing to justice those responsible for these serious crimes.

“My thoughts remain with the family of Gary More.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal