Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Scottish Borders records highest weekly coronavirus death toll

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 12:48 pm
The Scottish Borders council area recorded the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland in the week to August 29 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Borders recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland in the past week, according to the latest data.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) figures show 10,554 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The latest data shows 48 fatalities mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 23 to August 29, an increase of seven on the previous seven days.

Seven of the deaths occurred in the Scottish Borders council area – the largest number in the country.

Six deaths were recorded in Glasgow and five in East Lothian, with 20 council areas registering at least one death.

Of the latest deaths, nine were people were aged under 65, 11 were 65-74, and 28 were 75 or older.

The majority of the deaths took place in hospitals, while seven were in care homes, and five were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The NRS statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

HEALTH Coronavirus Deaths
(PA Graphics)

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The total number of deaths registered in Scotland in the week to August 29 was 1,099, up by 100 (10%) on the five-year average.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “Today’s NRS figures show that there were 48 deaths in Scotland last week where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of seven on the previous week’s figure.

“Deaths from all causes were 10% higher than average for the equivalent week in the period 2015 to 2019.

“This is the 14th consecutive week where deaths have been above average.”

