Brother of shooting victim ‘devastated’

The brother of a man who died after being shot in the street has said he is “devastated”.

John McGregor. 44, was shot in Westray Street, Milton, Glasgow, at 7.05pm on Thursday in front of several witnesses, including children.

He suffered critical injuries what police believe was a targeted attack, dying in hospital two days later.

His brother Andrew said: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated at the loss of my brother John in such horrific circumstances.

“He was a loving father, granda, son, brother and uncle and will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.

“On behalf of my family I would like to thank the members of the public who tended to John and provided first aid on Thursday evening, and the NHS staff who tried to save John’s life.”

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 7.55pm, where they found the seriously injured victim.

A manhunt was launched for the gunman, who is believed to have fled the scene in a white Vauxhall Corsa van that was found on fire in Cumbernauld, 12 miles west of the attack site, later the same evening.

Detective Superintendent Raymond Brown said: “Our inquiries are continuing into the murder of John McGregor and I am again appealing to anyone who may have information to speak to police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from members of the local community who may have vital details surrounding the circumstances of the incident and could help trace those responsible.

“If you were in the area of Westray Street at the time of the incident, or have any information surrounding a white Vauxhall Corsa van that was found on fire on Etive Crescent, Cumbernauld, around 9.50pm on the same day, please come forward and speak to officers.”

DS Brown, who is the senior investigating officer in the case, added that detectives have set up a major incident public portal to allow people to submit information online.

Witnesses are also able to call police on 101, quoting incident number 3276 of Thursday August 26 or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

The website for submitting tip offs can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S26-PO1