NHS board looks to recruit volunteers to help Covid-19 hit families

One of Scotland’s largest hospitals has appealed for volunteers to help Covid-19 patients connect with their families.

Amid a surge in cases of the virus in Scotland, Glasgow Royal Infirmary has reintroduced essential visiting only in its older nightingale wards, which have open accommodation for patients.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the layout in these wards makes social distancing and the separation of patients and visitors more challenging.

The health board has introduced a Give and Go service that provides visitors a place where they can leave fresh clothes or other essential items for their loved ones in the wards.

Louise Colquhoun, volunteer service manager at NHSGGC, said: “While we are sorry to see some restrictions on hospital visiting being re-introduced at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, we’re delighted that our volunteers are ready, once again, to step up to provide a lifeline connection for patients and their loved ones.

“We are still looking to recruit more volunteers to join the team and we would welcome applications from outgoing, friendly people who want to help others during a difficult and unprecedented time.

“You only need to commit to three hours per week and you will be warmly welcomed on to our Give and Go family at GRI.”

The volunteers work Monday to Friday between noon and 5pm.