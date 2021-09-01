Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Family in ‘deep mourning at tragic and sudden loss’ as man dies after incident

By Press Association
September 1, 2021, 6:22 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 6:34 pm
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
The family of a man who died after an incident in South Lanarkshire have said they are in “deep mourning” after the “tragic and sudden loss”.

David Devine, 40, from Belshill, North Lanarkshire, died in hospital more than a week after he was injured in an incident on Friday August 20, said Police Scotland.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death and was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday, Police Scotland said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

David Devine
David Devine (Family Handout/PA)

Mr Devine was injured at around 10.30pm on August 20 in Glen Avenue, Larkhall, the force said.

He was taken to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank but died on Sunday.

A family statement issued by police on behalf of his mother, who was not named, said: “We are in deep mourning because of the tragic and sudden loss of my darling son.

“I sincerely request that our privacy is respected at this time.”

