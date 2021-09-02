Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three charged with singing racist songs over incident involving Rangers fans

By Press Association
September 2, 2021, 10:20 am
The incident took place near Glasgow Central Station on Sunday (Mark Runnacles/PA)
Police have charged three men with singing racist songs in connection with an investigation into the behaviour of a group of Rangers fans in Glasgow city centre.

Footage posted on social media showed Rangers fans attended by police on Argyle Street on Sunday chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.

Three men aged 19, 21 and 24 have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow Police Division, said: “We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox stadium on Sunday August 29.

“Three men, aged 24, 21 and 19, were arrested and charged last night, Wednesday September 1, in connection with racially aggravated offences towards a member of the public and for the singing of racist material.”

He said racist conduct will “not be tolerated” and investigations into the incident continue.

He added: “We will continue to work with Rangers FC to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible.”

The incident happened before Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.

The three men arrested were released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

