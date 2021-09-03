Man arrested after woman found dead in car

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a car last month.

Police officers were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, at around 9am on August 9 and the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found in a vehicle.

Police Scotland said that a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of the Glenrothes woman.

The force said extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and investigations continue.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.