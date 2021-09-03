Three more charged over racist singing amid Rangers investigation

Three more men have been charged in connection with the singing of racist songs on the day of an Old Firm game.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show Rangers fans attended by police on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre on Sunday chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.

Police said on Friday that three men aged 21, 23, and 26 have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged singing of racist material.

https://twitter.com/policescotland/status/1433738025075421199

They were released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

It comes after police said on Thursday that three men aged 19, 21 and 24 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The incident happened before Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.