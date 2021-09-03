News / Scotland Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur’s Seat By Press Association September 3, 2021, 2:32 pm Ambulance and fire services attended the scene at Arthur’s Seat (Danny Lawson/PA) A man has been arrested after a woman died in a fall from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh. Police said they received a report that the 31-year-old had fallen from the landmark at around 9pm on Thursday. Ambulance and fire services attended but the woman died at the scene. Her death is being treated as suspicious. In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Body of man recovered from Caledonian Canal in Inverness Man charged over 2018 murder of Gary More in Airdrie Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after assault victim dies Man, 80, and woman, 76, taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Orkney crash