Man arrested after woman falls to her death from Arthur’s Seat

A man has been arrested after a woman died in a fall from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Police said they received a report that the 31-year-old had fallen from the landmark at around 9pm on Thursday.

Ambulance and fire services attended but the woman died at the scene.

Her death is being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”