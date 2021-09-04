Motorist dies in crash between car and tipper truck

A man has died after his car was involved in a crash with an HGV in Midlothian.

A black Seat Ibiza was involved in the collision with the Scania tipper HGV in Gorebridge on Friday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the 52-year-old driver of the Seat was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which took place on the B7007 Innerleithen Road around 3.30pm.

We're appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which happened at around 3.30pm on Friday 3 Sept involving a tipper truck & Seat Ibiza on the B7007 at #Gorbridge. The driver of the car, a 52y/o man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the crash and the road was closed for approximately six hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

“I would appeal to any motorists who were in the area around the time of the crash to contact us. Did you see the black Seat Ibiza immediately prior to the collision, and did you pass it on the road?

“In particular we would ask anyone with dash-cam to check their footage as they could have captured an image which could assist us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 2048 of September 3.