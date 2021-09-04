News / Scotland Man charged after woman’s body found in car By Press Association September 4, 2021, 11:32 am A man was arrested on Friday (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been charged following the death of a woman whose body was found in a car in Fife. Police were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, Fife, on the morning of August 9 and the body of Jane Fitzpatrick, 48, was found in a vehicle. On Friday, Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death. He has now been charged and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Cout on Monday. Police said a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal for witnesses after fatal suspected homophobic attack Friday courts round-up – Man drove at 100mph on AWPR and the drink driver who missed his bus Car lands on its roof after colliding with lorry in Inverness Men selling door-to-door arrested after allegedly assaulting homeowners in Cults