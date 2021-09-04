Police name motorist who died in crash between car and tipper truck

Police have named a man who died after his car was involved in a crash with an HGV in Midlothian.

Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn, was killed when the black Seat Ibiza he was driving collided with the Scania tipper HGV in Gorebridge on Friday.

The 52-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash, which took place on the B7007 Innerleithen Road at around 3.30pm.

A 52-year-old man who died following a serious crash on the B7007 Innerleithen Road in Gorebridge has been formally identified. He was Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn. Full statement: https://t.co/4so0L6SJWF pic.twitter.com/KpW1WameUQ — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) September 4, 2021

The road was closed for around six hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Boa’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to a police officer to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.