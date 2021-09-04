Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police name motorist who died in crash between car and tipper truck

By Press Association
September 4, 2021, 6:54 pm
Officers said enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have named a man who died after his car was involved in a crash with an HGV in Midlothian.

Robert Gary Boa, known as Gary, from Walkerburn, was killed when the black Seat Ibiza he was driving collided with the Scania tipper HGV in Gorebridge on Friday.

The 52-year-old died at the scene.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of the crash, which took place on the B7007 Innerleithen Road at around 3.30pm.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Boa’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to a police officer to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101.

