Man arrested after police officers ‘attacked with baseball bat’

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking two police officers with a baseball bat.

Police confirmed one of the officers suffered a serious head injury during the alleged assault which happened in Paisley on Sunday.

Officers were called to Murray Street at about 3.30pm after reports of a man causing a disturbance with a weapon.

Two officers were then attacked at Gallow Green Road shortly after, police confirmed.

A 27-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed no members of the public were injured in the incident and that enquiries are ongoing.