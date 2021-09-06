Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hunt for witnesses after two men left with head injuries in unprovoked attack

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 2:44 pm
The assault took place on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two men were left with serious head injuries after an unprovoked attack on a night out.

The men, both aged 23, were assaulted by three men on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre last month.

The trio approached them between the Holland Street and Pitt Street junctions at about 12.20am on Sunday August 1.

The emergency services attended and the two men were taken to hospital and have since been released following treatment.

The attack was reported to police on Thursday, August 26.

All three suspects are white men in their late teens to early 20s.

One had a stocky build and was wearing a dark jacket, while the second had dirty blond hair and was wearing dark blue jeans and a white Palm Angels T-shirt.

The remaining suspect was wearing light joggers and a dark T-shirt.

Detective Constable Andy Reid said: “This was an unprovoked attack on two young men enjoying a night out in the city centre.

“The assault has left the victims with serious injuries. I am appealing to members of public to get in touch if they were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the assault.

“I would also like to speak with a man who was pushed off of a bench near to where the assault took place by two of the suspects.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

