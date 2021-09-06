Manhunt launched following alleged sexual assault in Fife park

A manhunt has been launched after a sexual assault on a woman at a park in Fife.

The 42-year-old woman told police that the attack happened shortly before 12.30am in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline on Monday, September 6.

The suspect is a man, described as slim, in his early to mid 20s, about 6ft tall and with dark hair. It is understood he was wearing pink or red shorts and possibly a hat at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan, of Fife CID, said: “Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If you were in the area or noticed anyone matching this description around the time of the incident, please come forward and speak to officers.

“I would also ask anyone with possible dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding areas to contact police with any footage that may be of significance.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0131 of Monday, 6 September, 2021.