Police appeal for information after teenager raped on Scottish island

A teenager has reported being raped on an a Scottish island.

The 19-year-old told police she was raped in Brodick on Arran in the early hours of Sunday.

She said she was walking on Fisherman’s Walk between Cladach Beach and the Co-op store when the attack happened at about 3am.

She was wearing dark clothing and became separated from a group of friends.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the teenager or spotted any suspicious behaviour in the area that night.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “I would ask anyone who saw a 19-year-old woman in the Fisherman’s Walk area, possibly walking with another person, to contact us.

“We’re trying to establish the full circumstances so any information related to this might prove to be crucial.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1713 of 5 September.