Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Police appeal for information after teenager raped on Scottish island

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 12:46 pm
Police are appealing for information over the rape (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the rape (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A teenager has reported being raped on an a Scottish island.

The 19-year-old told police she was raped in Brodick on Arran in the early hours of Sunday.

She said she was walking on Fisherman’s Walk between Cladach Beach and the Co-op store when the attack happened at about 3am.

She was wearing dark clothing and became separated from a group of friends.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the teenager or spotted any suspicious behaviour in the area that night.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “I would ask anyone who saw a 19-year-old woman in the Fisherman’s Walk area, possibly walking with another person, to contact us.

“We’re trying to establish the full circumstances so any information related to this might prove to be crucial.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1713 of 5 September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal