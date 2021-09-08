Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist dies after crash on A70

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 11:46 am
Police Scotland have appealed for help (PA)
A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Ayrshire.

The 63-year-old man was riding a red Honda CBR 1000 motorbike when he collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai car between Ayr and Coylton on Sunday at about 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about nine hours as officers carried out an investigation.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who has lost his life.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we are appealing to members of the public to help assist with our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1937 of 05/09/21.

