Motorcyclist dies after crash on A70

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A70 in South Ayrshire.

The 63-year-old man was riding a red Honda CBR 1000 motorbike when he collided with a blue Nissan Qashqai car between Ayr and Coylton on Sunday at about 2.10pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for about nine hours as officers carried out an investigation.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists who have possible dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man who has lost his life.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we are appealing to members of the public to help assist with our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1937 of 05/09/21.