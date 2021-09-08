Coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise, NRS figures show

A total of 10,612 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest data shows 58 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 30 to September 5 – an increase of 10 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 17 people were aged under 65, 12 were aged 65-74, and 29 were 75 or older.

There were 10 deaths in Glasgow City and six each in North Lanarkshire and City of Edinburgh.

The latest data confirms 42 people died in hospital, eight in care homes and seven at home.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Today’s NRS figures show that there were 58 deaths in Scotland last week where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of 10 deaths on the previous week.

“Deaths from all causes were 19% higher than average for this period in 2015 to 2019, and this is the fifteenth consecutive week in which deaths from all causes exceeded the average.”