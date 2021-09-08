Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highlands academy closes due to large number of staff self-isolating

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 3:02 pm
Highland Council has confirmed that Dingwall Academy has closed temporarily due to a high number of staff having to self-isolate (Ben Birchall/PA)
An academy in the Scottish Highlands has closed due to a large number of staff having to self-isolate.

Dingwall Academy, one of the region’s largest secondary schools, had to close at lunchtime on Wednesday due to a “significant number” of Covid-19 cases.

Highland Council said a group of staff have been identified as close contacts and a decision will be made later today on when the school will reopen.

A spokesperson from Highland Council said: “Letters were issued to parents earlier today and all necessary action has been taken at the school.

“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”

The news comes as Scotland recorded 17 new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 5,810 people have tested positive since the day before bringing the total number of cases to 480,824.

According to the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 10,612 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

The latest data shows 58 fatalities which mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 30 to September 5 – an increase of 10 on the previous week.

Of the latest deaths, 17 people were aged under 65, 12 were aged 65-74, and 29 were 75 or older.

There were 10 deaths in Glasgow City and six each in North Lanarkshire and City of Edinburgh.

The latest data confirms 42 people died in hospital, eight in care homes and seven at home.

