Man arrested and charged after lorry hits house in East Kilbride

A man has been charged after a lorry ploughed into a house.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged over the incident on Lancaster Crescent in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, which happened at about 11.25pm on Monday, said Police Scotland.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to the property, with the house’s brickwork, doors and windows caved inward and bricks scattered on the floor.

No-one was injured but nearby residents were evacuated amid fears over damage to the house.