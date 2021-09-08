Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Scotland breaks record for its hottest September day since 1906

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 3:43 pm
People enjoy the warm weather (PA)
Scotland has broken its record for the highest September temperature in more than a century.

The Met Office confirmed a high of 28.6C in Charterhall in the Borders on Wednesday – the warmest September day since 1906 when Gordon Castle in Moray reached 32.2C.

However, the mini heatwave is not set to last for long as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Scotland.

Weather warning for thunderstorms.
Heavy downpours and flooding are expected in places across the country on Thursday between 10am and 8pm.

The Met Office has warned the downpours could cause flooding leading to property damage and disruption to travel.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the following regions: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross and Western Isles.

The rest of the UK has also basked in the end of the summer heat this week, with the highest temperature on Tuesday reaching 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, according to the Met Office.

Highs of 30.4C were recorded in west London and 30.3C at Pershore in Worcestershire.

