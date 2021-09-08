Vaccination buses hit the road to target students across Scotland

Three new vaccination buses have been set off to encourage students to receive their Covid-19 jag.

Operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service, the buses will cover the whole of Scotland with the buses stationed in the north, east and west of the country.

Additional clinics will be held at the University of the West of Scotland, Paisley, Glasgow Caledonian University and Glasgow University, where the west bus will be parked up at different locations including at Murano Street.

The east bus will be at locations in the Scottish Borders, including Borders College in September, while the north bus will be working with secondary schools across the Highlands.

The service has been set up in partnership with health boards and local authorities to support the delivery of the vaccination programme and to ensure it is reaching students.

In response to the launch, the health secretary, Humza Yousaf said: “These new vaccine buses, along with those being run by some NHS boards, make it even easier for students to get vaccinated.

“As well as going round schools in the Highlands, they will also visit university and college campuses around Scotland.

“Earlier this year, we announced the international students will also be included in our national programme.”

He said the increase in case numbers in recent weeks means it remains vital everyone who is offered a vaccine takes up the invitation.

He added: “The vaccine buses have been an excellent addition to our national vaccination programme and I want to say a huge thank-you to everyone involved for their hard work.”

Gillian Plunkett, of Glasgow College, welcomed the new NHS mobile vaccination units.

She said: “While we continue with our hybrid learning and teaching approach this new academic year, we are encouraging our students to take up the vaccine which is strongly recommended by the NHS as providing the best protection against the effects of Covid-19.”

The mobile vaccination buses will also be available to anyone looking to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

The launch comes as the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said there continued to be a high level of infection among the Scottish population at a coronavirus announcement on Wednesday.

However, she said the rate at which Covid-19 is spreading in the country appears to be slowing.

A further 5,810 positive cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday, accounting for 10.8% of all tests carried out in Scotland.

The number of people in hospital has risen by 78 to 883, while 82 patients are in intensive care – and 17 more deaths have been reported of people who had recently tested positive.