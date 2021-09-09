Police appeal for witnesses after man is stabbed by gang of youths in park

A man was stabbed after a disagreement with a pack of teenagers as he walked through a Glasgow park with his girlfriend, police said.

The 27-year-old was with his partner in Queen’s Park in the city’s Southside when he was set upon by a gang of about 15 youths, described as Asian and between 14 and 16 years old, said Police Scotland.

He is in a serious but stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being punched, kicked and stabbed near the park’s bandstand at about 8pm on Wednesday, the force added.

The gang of teenagers fled the scene.

Detective Constable James Johnston, of Cathcart CID, said: “Although initially there was an altercation, there was absolutely no reason for this level of violence and for the man to be stabbed.

“Thankfully, a number of people came to the aid of the man and his partner and called an ambulance.”

He appealed for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage to come forward, saying the area would have been busy as it was the warmest September day in more than a century.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 2645 of September 8, or Crimstoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.