Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

The Snuts pull out of TRNSMT festival after member tests positive for Covid

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:19 pm
The Snuts pull out of TRNSMT festival after one member and a crew member test positive for Covid-19 (OfficialCharts.com/PA)
The Snuts pull out of TRNSMT festival after one member and a crew member test positive for Covid-19 (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

The Snuts have cancelled their TRNSMT gig after one band member and a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish indie band, comprising Jack Cochrane, Joe McGillveray, Callum Wilson and Jordan Mackay, pulled out on Friday morning, the day of their gig.

Sharing the disappointing news with their fans on social media, The Snuts said: “We are beyond devastated to let you know that we are unable to perform at TRNSMT festival today.

“A band member and one of our crew have both tested positive for Covid.

“We put so much work into what was going to be the biggest show of our lives and we were so excited to share it with you.”

A spokesperson for TRNSMT said: “Unfortunately some members of The Snuts’ team have tested positive for Covid so the band have to cancel their appearance at cinch presents TRNSMT.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for a lot of fans but we’re wishing them a speedy recovery and hope they can join us at the festival in the future. Set times will be updated soon so fans should download the festival app to get the most up-to-date times.”

The band is due to play at Glasgow venue Barrowlands Ballroom on September 22.

TRNSMT, taking place in Glasgow Green, is expected to draw about 150,000 people over the course of the weekend, with first festival goers arriving from 11am on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal