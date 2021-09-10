Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man charged with murder over death in Dundee

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 5:19 pm
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following a death in Dundee (David Cheskin/PA)
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder following a death in Dundee (David Cheskin/PA)

A man has been charged with murder following a death in Dundee.

Michael King is accused of killing a man who was pronounced dead at a property in Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday where he was also charged with assaulting or impeding a police officer.

Mr King made no plea and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance within the next eight days.

Formal identification of the dead man is yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Duncan said specialist officers are supporting the deceased’s family and there continues to be an increased police presence in the area.

He added: “Anyone with any concerns should speak to officers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]