Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to the victims of September 11 terror attacks

Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the victims of September 11 on the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

The First Minister posted on Twitter: “No-one old enough to remember will ever forget where they were, and the sense of utter disbelief, as the horror of 9/11 unfolded.

“20 years on, my thoughts are with all the victims of those horrific terror attacks – those who died and those left behind to grieve.”

🇺🇸 No-one old enough to remember will ever forget where they were, and the sense of utter disbelief, as the horror of 9/11 unfolded. 20 years on, my thoughts are with all the victims of those horrific terror attacks – those who died and those left behind to grieve. pic.twitter.com/ZZ8QRCDuf6 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 11, 2021

She included a photo of the 9/11 Memorial at the site of the attack on the World Trade Centre Twin Towers in New York.

Firefighters across Scotland will be among those paying their respects on the anniversary.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) plans to lower station flags and hold a one-minute silence.

Today marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. Station flags will be lowered and SFRS staff will stop at 1.46pm for a one-minute silence to show our support to @FDNY and pay respects to all those who lost their lives.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/nakOFred9E — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) September 11, 2021

The service posted on Twitter: “Today marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

“Station flags will be lowered and SFRS staff will stop at 1.46pm for a one-minute silence to show our support to @FDNY and pay respects to all those who lost their lives.”

SFRS chief officer Martin Blunden said in a video tribute: “This was the darkest day for the the global emergency services family and 20 years later we continue to remember all of those that were killed on that day, especially the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who did not return home from duty.

“Today is the starkest of reminders of the discipline, bravery and self-sacrifice of those who continue to protect their communities from the greatest of risks.”