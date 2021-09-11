Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Teenage boy killed in early hours hit and run

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:15 pm
The 18-year-old was taken to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but later died (Jane Barlow/PA)
A teenage boy has died in a hit and run in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Crow Road, Glasgow, which failed to stop, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended the scene between Anniesland Cross and Southbrae Drive shortly after midnight.

The 18-year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Crow Road, Glasgow around 12.20am on Saturday September 11 2021 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are continuing and the road remains closed.”

