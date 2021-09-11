Teenage boy killed in early hours hit and run

A teenage boy has died in a hit and run in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Crow Road, Glasgow, which failed to stop, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended the scene between Anniesland Cross and Southbrae Drive shortly after midnight.

The 18-year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Crow Road, Glasgow around 12.20am on Saturday September 11 2021 to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

“An 18-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are continuing and the road remains closed.”