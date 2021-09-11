Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Covid-19 hospital patients at highest level since late February

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 2:39 pm
There are more than 900 recently confirmed coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Jane Barlow/PA)
There are more than 900 recently confirmed coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals (Jane Barlow/PA)

The number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland has hit its highest level since late February.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government on Saturday recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,289 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The figures indicated there were 985 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 in hospital, up eight on the previous day.

This is the highest figure since February 24 but remains well below the second-wave peak of 2,053 in January.

Of the 985 people in hospital, 83 were in intensive care, up one on the previous day.

The test positivity rate was 10.9%, down from 11.1% the previous day

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 8,242.

A total of 4,137,710 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,769,320 have received their second dose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal