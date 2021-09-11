Motorcyclist killed in A85 crash named by police

Police have confirmed the name of a motorcyclist who died after his bike left the road and dropped down an embankment next to a loch.

Nicholas Wylie, known to friends as Nick Leo Forbes, was travelling west on the A85 St Fillans to Lochearnhead road, skirting Loch Earn, when the crash happened at around 7.50pm on Wednesday September 1.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old from Falkirk was riding a black Kawasaki ZXD7F at the time of the crash.

Police said he was passionate about track cycling and motorcycling.

Police Sergeant David Marr said: “Officers have spoken to several witnesses, but are still looking to speak to anyone who was in Nick’s company on the evening of Wednesday September 1 in the Stirlingshire area and who hasn’t contacted the police.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Forth Valley Road Policing Unit on 101 and quote incident number 3199 of September 1 2021.”