Sunday, September 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Five pedestrians in hospital after alleged hit and run

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 12:17 pm Updated: September 12, 2021, 12:38 pm
The injured people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (David Cheskin/PA)
Five pedestrians are in hospital after being hit by a car in an alleged hit and run.

Police Scotland said the vehicle failed to stop after striking three women and two men on Rose Street in Edinburgh shortly before 1am.

It headed on to Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a vehicle.

The police said the were no further injuries and the five injured people are now in a stable condition in hospital.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

It is understood it is not thought to be terror-related or otherwise targeted, or linked to a medical condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.40am on Sunday September 12, we received reports of five pedestrians being hit by a vehicle on Rose Street near its junction with Frederick Street in Edinburgh.

“Two men aged 39 and 60 years old, and three women aged 37, 22 and 65, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where they all remain in stable conditions.

“The vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued to Lothian Road where it was involved in a crash with a vehicle.

“No further people were injured.

“Officers arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.

“Lothian Road remains closed up to the Western Approach junction.”

