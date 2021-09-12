News / Scotland Second person arrested following death of man in Dundee By Press Association September 12, 2021, 3:14 pm Lee Small was pronounced dead at his home in Ballindean Terrace (Police Scotland/PA) A second person has been arrested following the death of a man in Dundee. Lee Small was found with serious injuries at his home address in Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael King, 27, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday charged with Mr Small’s murder. He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing. Police Scotland have now charged a second man in connection with Mr Small’s death. The 30-year-old is due to appear at the same sheriff court on Monday. Mr Small’s family have paid tribute to him as a “much-loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many”. They added: “His loss will be sorely felt by us all.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man, 51, charged after bomb squad called to Inverness flat Woman pleads guilty over plot that led to deaths of eight family members Careless driver caused death of Portlethen pensioner who died crushed between two cars Man charged in connection with petrol forecourt stabbing