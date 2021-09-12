Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 12th 2021
Scotland

Second person arrested following death of man in Dundee

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 3:14 pm
Lee Small was pronounced dead at his home in Ballindean Terrace (Police Scotland/PA)


A second person has been arrested following the death of a man in Dundee.

Lee Small was found with serious injuries at his home address in Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael King, 27, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday charged with Mr Small’s murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

Police Scotland have now charged a second man in connection with Mr Small’s death.

The 30-year-old is due to appear at the same sheriff court on Monday.

Mr Small’s family have paid tribute to him as a “much-loved son, father, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many”.

They added: “His loss will be sorely felt by us all.”

