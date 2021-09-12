Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate ‘so caring and considerate’, says mother of cancer patient who met duchess

By Press Association
September 13, 2021, 12:17 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 9:54 am
The Duchess of Cambridge met Mila Sneddon, aged five, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Jane Barlow/PA)
The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child.

Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing the kitchen window at her home as her father stood outside.

The youngster is undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia and was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown, after he had to go to work and could not risk bringing coronavirus into the family home in Falkirk.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland
Kate and Mila had talked on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the duchess’ Hold Still exhibition and book, and agreed to meet up.

The pair later met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Mila’s mother Lynda has said the visit has had a lasting impact.

She told Hello! magazine: “I can’t put into words how remarkable the Duchess of Cambridge has been.

“She was so caring and considerate. I got a real sense of her being a mother in the way she spoke to Mila. There were challenges, because of all the Covid restrictions and wearing masks, but she said she wanted to give Mila a big hug.

“I think any kid that can get the chance to go to a proper palace and experience what Mila experienced that day is significant.”

Mila Sneddon (Hello!/PA)

Lynda said Mila was given silver service for a bowl of Rice Krispies when she mentioned she was hungry during her visit, adding: “They sent in a butler with a silver platter, silver bowl and silver jug.

“I told her, ‘You’re going to come down to earth with a huge bump when we get home and you ask for your Rice Krispies tomorrow’.”

Mila has launched her own charity campaign, Scoot In September, which encourages people to raise funds and awareness for Blood Cancer UK by posting pictures of their loved ones.

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

