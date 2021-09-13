Woman, 77, injured in August crash has died

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash on a country road last month has died, police have said.

Margaret Henderson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries following the collision on the A82, near Luss, on Saturday August 28.

Police said the 77-year-old, from Kirkintilloch, died on Wednesday September 8 from medical complications.

Two men, aged 51 and 76, were also injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Argyll and Bute.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Margaret and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2591 of Saturday August 28, 2021.