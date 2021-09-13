Image released after sexual assault at Glasgow subway station

Police have a released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on Glasgow’s subway after a Rangers FC match.

British Transport Police is investigating the attack which took place on Tuesday August 10 between 10:40pm and 10:45pm in Buchanan Street subway station.

The incident followed Rangers’ match with Malmo at Ibrox Stadium.

Officers believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

The man is described as a white, of stocky build, around 5ft 9in and 35-45 years old.

He has a Scottish accent, possibly Glaswegian, and has dark receding hair that is balding at the top.

He was wearing a white T-shirt with an orange jumper wrapped around his waist, dark navy jeans, white trainers and had a tattoo on his right elbow area.

British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 40 50 40 and information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.