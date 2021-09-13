Police appeal following attempted murder in Glasgow

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Glasgow.

A 62-year-old man was attacked in Whitevale Street, near to Slatefield Street, Dennistoun, at about 8.30pm on Friday night.

He remains in a serious condition in Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Police are searching for two men in connection to the attempted murder.

One suspect is a white man between 40 to 50 years old and who was wearing a black puffer jacket, black trousers and shoes at the time of the attack.

Police appealing for info following the attempted murder of a 62-year-old man in Whitevale St, Dennistoun, around 8.30 pm on Friday, 10 Sept. Info to Shettleston Police Station via 101 quoting ref no 3687/10/09 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/YxRuve3CED pic.twitter.com/hHIVYODm61 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) September 13, 2021

The second suspect is also a white man with short brown hair and was seen wearing a black jumper and blue denims.

Officers confirmed two women were with the suspects at the time of the incident.

So far, police have found the suspects and two women had been on a number 60 First bus travelling from Clydebank to Easterhouse.

The two men then got off in Armadale Street before walking along Duke Street to Whitevale Street where they carried out their attack.

Detective Inspector Cheryl Kelly, Shettleston CID said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on the man.

“His attackers assaulted him repeatedly before running off.

“The two suspects were in the company of two women, one of whom was wearing a quite distinctive bright yellow jacket.”

She added: “Officers have been making inquiries and checking CCTV in the area but are still keen to hear from anyone who saw the attack or who recognises the descriptions of those involved or who has any information that will assist our investigation.”

Information can be passed to officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3687 of September 10 2021 when calling.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.