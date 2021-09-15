Cyclist who died in Aberdeenshire named

Police have named a cyclist who died after falling off his bicycle on a rural road in Aberdeenshire.

Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie, was cycling on the B9126 near Kirkton of Skene on Sunday afternoon when he came off his bike and landed on the side of the road.

Members of the public stopped to help Mr Finlayson and paramedics attended the incident but he died at the scene.

The driver of a 4×4 vehicle that had been sought in a previous police appeal had now been spoken to, officers said.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police by phoning 101.