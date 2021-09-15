Attempted murder probe launched after man found seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Glasgow.

A 41-year-old man was attacked in Dalsholm Road, Maryhill, on Saturday at about 4.15pm.

He is currently being treated for serious injuries in hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers have so far established that two people got out of a car and assaulted the victim in what they believe to be a targeted attack.

A further person, the driver, remained in the vehicle at the time of the assault.

The two attackers were wearing dark clothing, dark baseball caps and both had high-viz yellow vests on, police confirmed.

A black Ford Kuga car was seen in the area at the time of the incident and was later found burnt out on a cycle path near Kelso Street and Dumbarton Road.

The vehicle has been seized by police and is undergoing examination.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information that could assist them in their investigation.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives people access to a form allowing them to send information directly to the incident team based at Baird Street Police Station.