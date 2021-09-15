Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two residents die following Covid outbreak in Stranraer care home

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 5:57 pm
Health officials said two care home residents have died after a Covid-19 outbreak (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two residents have died and others have tested positive amid a Covid outbreak at a care home.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) confirmed the outbreak happened at its Belmont site in Stranraer.

A total of 12 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus since the first cases were detected last week.

The health partnership confirmed it had taken immediate action to put all measures in place to contain further spread of the virus.

A DGHSCP spokesman said: “The operator of this care home has been faced with a challenging and very difficult situation but full credit is due to them and their very dedicated staff for the responses that have been mounted.

“Covid-19 is very highly infectious, which means that containing its spread is not easy – even when it is being met with all the correct protocols, including regular testing and vaccinations.

“Currently, cases of the coronavirus are still being recorded in high numbers across all four localities in Dumfries and Galloway – Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire – and with evidence that it is being transmitted within the community.”

The latest Government coronavirus data released on Wednesday showed Dumfries and Galloway recorded 60 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Scotland in total recorded 4,917 new cases and 30 coronavirus-linked deaths since the day before.

The data indicates the current death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 8,293.

The daily test positivity rate was 9.2%, down from 11.4% the previous day.

There were 1,079 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 15 on the day before, with 91 in intensive care, up two.

So far, 4,146,847 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,791,597 have received a second dose.

