Man remanded on murder charge after father of five shot dead

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a shooting in Glasgow left a father of five dead.

John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area on Thursday August 26.

He was taken to hospital by emergency services but died two days later.

Malcolm McNee, 59, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday and was charged with murder.

McNee, from Stirling, also faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.