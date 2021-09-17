Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
News / Scotland

Oil tanker crashes into car and shop in Highlands village

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:37 am
Police radio general view (David Cheskin/PA)
Police radio general view (David Cheskin/PA)

An oil tanker crashed into a car then a building in a village in the Scottish Highlands.

Two people were involved in the collision shortly before 1pm on Thursday in the town centre of Beauly, which is around 15 miles from Inverness.

The pair were inside the lorry, with one able to get out themselves while the other was helped by firefighters and treated by ambulance staff at the scene.

Emergency services did not immediately provide an update on the condition of the pair, which the fire service described as “casualties”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, in whose constituency the crash happened, said on Twitter: “This is really concerning, and my thoughts are with anybody who has been hurt.

“I’m monitoring the situation and can offer any help to the business affected.”

The shop which the tanker crashed into was empty, said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.47pm on Thursday to reports of an incident involving a tanker and a property at High Street, The Square, Beauly.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the area where a tanker had collided with a vacant building.

“One casualty self-extricated from the vehicle and one casualty was removed from the vehicle and handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews are currently still at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said High Street in Beauly had been closed after the tanker hit a car then the shop.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

