Care home’s registration temporarily suspended amid concerns

A court has temporarily suspended a care home’s registration after a watchdog raised “serious concerns” about the quality of care.

The interim suspension of the care provider’s registration at Singleton Park Care Home near Lockerbie will take effect from September 30.

The Care Inspectorate launched legal action after it found that the home had failed to make any improvements following a critical inspection in July.

Inspectors held an unannounced inspection visit at the home in Courance on July 20 and 21 and identified significant concerns.

They issued an improvement notice requiring “safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home” as well as “improved working practices and care of people in the home”.

However, further inspection and monitoring found the care home provider had failed to meet any of the required improvements in the notice and further serious concerns were also identified.

Following a hearing at Dumfries Sheriff Court, a Care Inspectorate spokesman said on Thursday: “The Sheriff Court has ordered an interim suspension of the care provider’s registration at Singleton Park Care Home, Lockerbie to take effect from 30 September 2021.

“The Care Inspectorate is working closely with partners at Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure residents of the home experience a safe transition to new care arrangements.

“We have taken this legal action to ensure people experienced an improvement in their care following serious concerns raised during an inspection. The suspension of the provider’s registration will allow for transition to alternative care arrangements.

“A further hearing is expected in due course.”

A Singleton Park Care Home spokeswoman said they did not want to comment.