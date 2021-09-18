Thousands line Glasgow streets for Orange Order processions

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Glasgow for Orange Order processions.

About 5,000 people are expected to attend the parades on Saturday.

Footage shows crowds lining streets in the city centre including George Street and West George Street, and a large police presence at Glasgow Green where members of the parades are expected to gather in the afternoon.

Police Scotland confirmed up to 800 officers have been deployed to manage the event.

A silent Orange Order band passes by (Robert Perry/PA)

Glasgow City Council said 32 roads in the city have been closed off for the processions, and are expected to reopen at about 3pm.

Earlier this week, Glasgow’s police chief warned the force will not tolerate “offensive behaviour, including hate crimes, drunkenness and disorder” and urged the “large majority” who behave in the “right way” to influence those around them.

One attendee who preferred not to be named told the PA news agency that the processions so far “seemed peaceful”.

A Call It Out banner in Easterhouse (Robert Perry/PA)

Members of Call It Out, a campaign group that opposes anti-Irish and anti-Catholic bigotry, were spotted holding “peaceful vigils” outside churches on the routes.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are calling on all Glasgow citizens, trade unionists, anti-racists, equality campaigners and those opposed to egregious manifestations of anti-Catholic hatred to join us in peaceful protest in response to the imposition of these marches by anti-Catholic organisations.”