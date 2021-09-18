News / Scotland Man dies following disturbance at restaurant By Press Association September 18, 2021, 1:18 pm A man has died following a disturbance in Inverkeithing (David Cheskin/PA) A man has died after being seriously injured at a restaurant. The 44-year-old was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a disturbance at a premises in High Street, Inverkeithing, at about 4.35pm on Friday. Officers confirmed he died a short time later from his injuries. A police spokesman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged after disturbance in Fife restaurant leads to hospital death Police custody suite understaffed on the night 20-year-old died in cells, inquiry told Man remanded on murder charge after father of five shot dead Man arrested in connection with Glasgow shooting death