News / Scotland Man killed in paragliding crash By Press Association September 19, 2021, 12:52 pm Police confirmed a man died in the incident and a woman has been seriously injured (PA) A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured while paragliding in the Highlands. The 54-year-old man died after crashing near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894, about 14 miles from Lochinver, shortly before 4.45pm on Saturday. A woman was also seriously injured in the collision, Police Scotland said. A force spokesperson said: "Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. The next of kin of those involved have been informed."