Woman, 73, dies from injuries weeks after road crash in Highlands

A woman has died from her injuries more than three weeks after being involved in a car crash in the Highlands.

Valerie MacKinnon, 73 from Sleat in the Isle of Skye, was badly injured in a crash on the A87 between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh at about 1pm on August 22.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Wednesday.

Police are appealing to witnesses for more information.

The crash involved a Honda Jazz car and a Skoda Rapid car, of which Ms MacKinnon was a passenger.

The 58-year-old male driver of the Honda and his 55-year-old female passenger were also injured in the crash, but they were both released from hospital after treatment.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mrs MacKinnon at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to this collision and would appeal to anyone who has not yet been spoken to get in touch with police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 1969 of Sunday August 22 when calling.”