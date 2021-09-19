Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Woman, 73, dies from injuries weeks after road crash in Highlands

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 1:47 pm
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman has died from her injuries more than three weeks after being involved in a car crash in the Highlands.

Valerie MacKinnon, 73 from Sleat in the Isle of Skye, was badly injured in a crash on the A87 between Balmacara and Kyle of Lochalsh at about 1pm on August 22.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died on Wednesday.

Police are appealing to witnesses for more information.

The crash involved a Honda Jazz car and a Skoda Rapid car, of which Ms MacKinnon was a passenger.

The 58-year-old male driver of the Honda and his 55-year-old female passenger were also injured in the crash, but they were both released from hospital after treatment.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, Highland and Islands road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Mrs MacKinnon at this time.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in relation to this collision and would appeal to anyone who has not yet been spoken to get in touch with police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101.  Please quote reference number 1969 of Sunday August 22 when calling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal